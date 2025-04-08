KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 251,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $808.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDM. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Baird R W downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

