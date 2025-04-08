KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 92,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $635,278.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,237.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDXG. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.