KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $222,000 Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Expro Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Expro Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPRO stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

