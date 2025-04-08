KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 109.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,005.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

