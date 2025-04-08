KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,030.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 219,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,972 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 194,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 124,943 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

