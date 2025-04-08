KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in NextDecade by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NextDecade by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

