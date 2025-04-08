Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,954 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $144,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $508.96 million, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

