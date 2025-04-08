Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 692 ($8.81) and last traded at GBX 760 ($9.67), with a volume of 786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755.73 ($9.62).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 834.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 786.83. The company has a market cap of £146.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In other news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £825 ($1,050.15) per share, for a total transaction of £41,250 ($52,507.64). In the last three months, insiders purchased 350 shares of company stock valued at $29,062,125. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.