Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $49,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 2.6 %

L stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. Loews Co. has a one year low of $72.91 and a one year high of $92.42.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $4,043,343.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,705,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,165,301.52. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,327 shares of company stock worth $12,851,055. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

