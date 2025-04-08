LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.