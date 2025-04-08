LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
XHE stock opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $160.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $97.10.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
