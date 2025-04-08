Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.92. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$9.09 and a twelve month high of C$17.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.09.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

