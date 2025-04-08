MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MARA were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in MARA by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 46,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Stock Down 0.4 %

MARA opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

