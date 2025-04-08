Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 411392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Mazda Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

