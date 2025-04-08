Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

