Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,128 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $44,229.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $571.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.02.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 24.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

