Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $141,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,645,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Westpark Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.00.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $357.86 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

