nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 1,002 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $20,901.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,576. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jeanette Sellers sold 468 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $15,256.80.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.76, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nCino

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in nCino by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.