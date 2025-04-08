NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NICE were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in NICE by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $7,433,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $4,963,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in NICE by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 704,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,517,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.84. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $245.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.