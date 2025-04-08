Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 1197131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Nissan Motor Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.