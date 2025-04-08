Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 573.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $92.72 and a 12-month high of $172.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average is $145.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

View Our Latest Report on PLXS

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $496,814.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,775.14. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,361 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $485,899.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,104.65. This trade represents a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,958 shares of company stock worth $2,551,930. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.