Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 408,568 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 408,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tri Pointe Homes

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.