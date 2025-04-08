Norges Bank Buys New Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 601,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,500,000. Norges Bank owned 0.16% of Primo Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMB. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Primo Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11. Primo Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

