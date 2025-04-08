Norges Bank Invests $11.36 Million in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 202,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.37% of United Parks & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRKS

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.