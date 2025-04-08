Norges Bank Invests $12.62 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,619,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.09% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $94,831,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 279,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $192.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.81.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.