Norges Bank Invests $13.45 Million in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MSG Entertainment by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSG Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,477,000 after acquiring an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MSG Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

MSGE stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $44.14.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. Analysts anticipate that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

