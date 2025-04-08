Norges Bank Invests $17.01 Million in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,001,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,147,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after buying an additional 440,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Coursera by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 75,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 61,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Coursera Trading Down 1.0 %

Coursera stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $992.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

