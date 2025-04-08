Norges Bank Invests $18.49 Million in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 995,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

PYCR opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -187.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

