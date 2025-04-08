Norges Bank Invests $19.20 Million in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 867,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,425,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,781,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 480,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,924,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 735,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,650. This trade represents a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

