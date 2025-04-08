Norges Bank Makes New $12.09 Million Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 401,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,000. Norges Bank owned 0.26% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 562.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGTX opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -372.46 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.