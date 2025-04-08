Norges Bank Makes New $12.13 Million Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 149.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Paylocity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.73. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,439,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,856,332. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

