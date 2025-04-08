Norges Bank Makes New $17.46 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 443,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,458,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.52% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

