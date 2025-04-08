Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 336,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,271,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

VIRT stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

