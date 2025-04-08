Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 520,810 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 520,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 318,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 443,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.51.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IDYA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

