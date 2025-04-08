Norges Bank Takes $11.68 Million Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 646,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,000. Norges Bank owned 0.35% of Osisko Gold Royalties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,529,000 after acquiring an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 551,936 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 267,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 980,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 216.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

