Norges Bank Takes $15.95 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 854,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,945,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Triumph Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Triumph Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE TGI opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Triumph Group

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.