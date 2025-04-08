Norges Bank Takes $16.48 Million Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,949,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,477,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.77% of Sprinklr at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 224.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 434,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprinklr by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 179,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.