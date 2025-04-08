Norges Bank Takes Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Innospec by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,160.70. The trade was a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,240.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.03. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $133.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

