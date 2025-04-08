Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 1022693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

