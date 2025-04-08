Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,517 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.91% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $130,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,779.45. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

