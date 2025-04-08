O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,056,000 after buying an additional 214,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after acquiring an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $385,367,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

DexCom Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

