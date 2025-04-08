O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toro by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Toro Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.73 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

