O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 672 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 52,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $57.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.9728 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

