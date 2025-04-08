O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,990 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,796,000 after buying an additional 242,315 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 112,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $417,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,252.58. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. This represents a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

