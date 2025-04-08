Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $60,219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,840 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 441,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

