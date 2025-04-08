Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 37.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares rose 37.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 396,878,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 210,056,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
