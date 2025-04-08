Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.93. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 0.90.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 177,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,523,147.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,188,966 shares in the company, valued at $363,346,466.34. The trade was a 8.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

