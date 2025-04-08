Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in APA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

