Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 560 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Logitech International by 2,315.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,493 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Logitech International by 700.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 748,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,025 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

