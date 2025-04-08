Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $63.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

